Jan 27 Expectations of more protectionist policies from the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump are likely to hurt Asian countries with more export exposure to the United States.

Japan leads the region with about 20 percent exposure, followed by China with 18 percent, based on 2015 data.

For a chart on Asian countries' export exposure to the United States: tmsnrt.rs/2jaCGlz (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)