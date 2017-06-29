VEGOILS-Palm set for 1st gain in three sessions tracking related edible oils

* Palm down 7.8 percent so far in Q2, 2017 * Palm may fall into 2,179-2,223 rgt/T range over next 3 months - Technicals * Export data for June 1-30 scheduled for release on Friday after 0300 GMT By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were in line for their first rise in three sessions on Thursday, tracking gains in the performance of rival edible oils on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.6 percent at 2,440 ringgit ($568.23) a tonne at the midday break, set for its strongest gains in two weeks. Palm, however, is down in the second quarter of the year so far, falling 7.8 percent from the previous quarter. Traded volumes stood at 9,060 lots of 25 tonnes. "Palm is tracking the recovery in overseas markets," said a futures trader based in Kuala Lumpur, referring to gains in soyoil on Dalian and the CBOT. Another trader, however, said the market will be cautious in trade ahead of export data for the full month of June, scheduled for release by cargo surveyors on Friday. Palm oil shipments from Malaysia are seen declining month-on-month for the June 1-30 period, as buying activity slows during Eid, the Muslim festival that marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month. Muslims break day-long fasts with communal feasting, incurring higher palm oil usage for cooking purposes. Buyers typically stock up on palm oil supplies one to two months ahead of Ramadan. In other related oils, soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.7 percent. The September palm olein contract was slightly up 0.1 percent. Palm prices are impacted by the movements of related edible oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0557 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 2600 +15.00 2590 2600 452 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2490 +13.00 2481 2491 1282 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2454 +14.00 2447 2459 3827 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5238 +4.00 5202 5280 423426 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 5920 +42.00 5852 5978 573158 CBOT SOY OIL JUL7 32.22 +0.10 32.1 32.28 1345 INDIA PALM OIL JUN7 489.00 +0.00 488.60 489.5 20 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 632 -0.45 631.2 632.75 1730 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 44.99 +0.25 44.75 45.03 31839 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2940 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4525 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)