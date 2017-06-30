VEGOILS-Palm hits near 2-week high on stronger overnight soyoil

* Palm down 20 pct since start of the year * Market supported by weaker ringgit, seen declining in later trade -Trader * June demand down nearly 9 pct on-month -ITS By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in nearly two weeks on Friday, in line for a second consecutive session of gains, tracking overnight soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT). The gains were also supported by a slightly weaker ringgit , palm's currency of trade, which typically makes the tropical oil cheaper for foreign currency holders. The ringgit, currently trading at one-month lows, was down 0.01 percent to 4.2925 against the dollar. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,477 ringgit ($577.05) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier rose to 2,482 ringgit, its highest level since June 20. However, palm is down 6.7 percent in April-June from the preceding quarter, and has shed a fifth of its value since the start of the year. Traded volumes stood at 9,137 lots of 25 tonnes each. "The market's gains are propelled by firm soyoil... as well as the ringgit," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to overnight soyoil gains on the CBOT. The gains are not expected to last and the market would likely fall in the second half of trade, he added, as export demand remains weak and production is seen rising in coming weeks. Palm oil shipments from Malaysia fell 8.9 percent for the full month of June from the previous month, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Friday. Demand typically slows after the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which leads to higher palm oil usage for cooking during the Eid festivities. Buyers typically stock up on palm oil supplies one to two months ahead of Ramadan. Palm oil prices are also impacted by movements in soyoil, as the compete for a share in the global edible oils market. Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade rose nearly 1 percent in its previous session, before easing 0.03 percent on Friday. In other related oils, the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.1 percent, while the September palm olein contract was rose 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0458 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 2620 +3.00 2617 2625 606 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2513 +7.00 2508 2519 1621 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2477 +8.00 2470 2482 3792 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5286 +36.00 5250 5312 325244 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 5934 -8.00 5896 5974 349902 CBOT SOY OIL JUL7 32.41 -0.01 32.3 32.46 1312 INDIA PALM OIL JUN7 490.50 +0.10 490.10 490.5 27 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 636.5 -0.70 636.25 637.45 860 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 45.20 +0.27 44.88 45.33 32148 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2925 ringgit) ($1 = 64.6400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7666 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)