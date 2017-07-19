FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm set for 3rd losing day on expectations of more output
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
#Asia
July 19, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm set for 3rd losing day on expectations of more output

4 Min Read

    * Palm falls to two-week low of 2,494 rgt/T
    * Stronger ringgit, weaker exports also weigh on market -
trader
    * Palm to test support at 2,501 rgt/tonne - technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
were headed for a third straight day of declines, hitting a
two-week low in early trade, as the market was bearish on
expectations of an increase in production.
    Malaysia's palm oil output is on track to rebound this year
after an El Nino-affected 2016, but will miss earlier forecasts
that it could match 2015's record high, according to a Reuters
poll of traders, planters and analysts.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.2
percent to 2,508 ringgit ($585.57) at the midday break. It
earlier dipped to 2,494 ringgit, lowest since July 4. 
    Traded volumes stood at 15,026 lots of 25 tonnes each.
    "People fear production, it is quite good and will remain
so," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur.
    "The big companies are reporting stronger production
figures. Only this can pull the market down, coupled with the
ringgit."
    A stronger ringgit, palm oil's traded currency,
strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday, making palm oil
more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. 
    The ringgit was up 0.02 percent at 4.2830 per dollar by
noon, after hitting its highest against the dollar in a month.
    The trader added that weaker demand also weighed on palm
prices. 
    "Buying also looks hollow now. Shipments for the first half
of July were good due to the rollover exports from June, but the
general feeling is that July exports will slow down."
    Export data from cargo surveyors for the July 1-20 period is
scheduled for release on Thursday.  
    In other related oils, the December soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.2 percent, while the
September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 0.5 percent.
    The September palm olein contract declined 0.7
percent.
    Palm oil is expected to test a support at 2,501 ringgit per
tonne, as its correction from the July 11 high of 2,585 ringgit
may extend further, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals. 
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0541 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2569  -13.00    2550    2580     452
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2525   -5.00    2498    2536    3298
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2508   -5.00    2494    2520    5966
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  SEP7     5350  -44.00    5306    5366  291376
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6056  -28.00    6030    6096  210696
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    33.54   -0.05   33.45   33.69    3405
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   478.60   -5.20  477.90     483     566
 INDIA SOYOIL      JUL7    631.9   -3.40   631.7     635     640
 NYMEX CRUDE       AUG7    46.26   -0.14   46.14   46.39    5766
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1 = 4.2830 ringgit)
($1 = 64.3250 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7572 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

