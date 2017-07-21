VEGOILS-Palm oil falls from over one-week top, tracking weaker soyoil

* Palm hits 2,589 rgt/T, highest since July 12 * Rising production outlook puts pressure on market -trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in morning trade on Friday, easing from a more than one-week high reached early in the session, as the market tracked declines in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade. Expectations of rising production as the month progresses also added to traders' concerns and weighed on prices. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,557 ringgit ($596.38) at the midday break. Palm earlier hit 2,589 ringgit, its highest level since July 12. Traded volumes stood at 15,173 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market is profit-taking on weakness from soyoil, and it is also awaiting production figures," said a Kuala Lumpur based futures trader. Production in Malaysia is forecast to rise for the full month of July, following a surprise drop in June output which saw a decline in productivity as workers went on leave for the Muslim festivals of Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr. Output is seen rising in the second half of the year in line with seasonal trends and is expected to peak in October. Palm oil prices are also affected by movements in rival edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade declined 0.8 percent on Friday, the first decline after three straight days of gains due to dry weather concerns in the United States. In other related oils, September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the September palm olein contract gained 0.04 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0444 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 2618 -3.00 2615 2625 208 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2582 -7.00 2582 2600 2456 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2567 -9.00 2567 2589 6880 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5408 +2.00 5392 5480 309776 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6124 +4.00 6098 6190 292816 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.18 -0.26 34.1 34.44 4187 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 481.20 -1.30 480.50 481.7 31 INDIA SOYOIL AUG7 643 -1.15 642.1 644 680 NYMEX CRUDE SEP7 46.92 +0.00 46.85 47.07 18427 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2875 ringgit) ($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7661 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)