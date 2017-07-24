FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm drops on weaker soyoil, higher production outlook
July 24, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm drops on weaker soyoil, higher production outlook

4 Min Read

    * Market uncertain over production rebound levels - Trader
    * Palm biased to test resistance at 2,591 rgt/T - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
on Monday posted their worst session in a week, as it tracked
weaker performances in rival oils.  
    Traders showed bearish sentiments on forecasts of rising
output, but are uncertain about how much production will be
recorded in the coming months.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
1.2 percent at 2,542 ringgit ($593.72) at the midday break.
    Traded volumes stood at 11,359 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market fell tracking weaker soybean oil, as well as on
concerns over higher production in the coming weeks," said a
Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader.
    He added that uncertainty over the extent of output gains
has resulted in lower traded volumes on Bursa. 
    Palm oil production in Malaysia, the second-largest producer
after Indonesia, is seen rising in the-second half of the year,
in line with seasonal trends and is expected to peak in October.
    Production for 2017 is estimated to reach between 18.7
million tonnes and 19.5 million tonnes, up around 10 percent
from levels in 2016, but below the record high of 19.96 million
tonnes hit in 2015.
    Palm oil prices also track the movements in rival edible
oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils
market.  
    The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade declined up to 1.1 percent, following forecasts
of rains across the U.S. Midwest which is expected to aid crops.
 
    In other related oils, September soybean oil on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was down 1.3 percent, while the
September palm olein contract dropped 1.9 percent.
    Palm oil is biased to retest a resistance at 2,591 ringgit
per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain to the next
resistance at 2,605 ringgit, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters
market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0517 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last   Change     Low   High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2580   -32.00    2580   2592     419
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2553   -31.00    2553   2567    1221
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2542   -31.00    2542   2556    5523
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  SEP7     5328  -104.00    5300   5418  217540
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6066   -82.00    6046   6146  225940
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    33.88    -0.37    33.7   34.2    7980
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   478.50    -3.50  478.50  480.5     155
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7      638    -4.25   637.6  639.9    4790
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    45.79    +0.02   45.58  45.96   32338
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1 = 4.2815 ringgit)
($1 = 64.4400 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7595 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

