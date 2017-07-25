FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-week high on stronger soy
July 25, 2017 / 6:58 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-week high on stronger soy

4 Min Read

    * Expectations of lower-than-forecast July output support
palm
    * Palm may rise towards 2,591 ringgit per tonne - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
surged 1.5 percent to two-week highs in early trade on Tuesday,
supported by expectations of lower-than-forecast production in
July, and tracking strong gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board
of Trade (CBOT).
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.5
percent at 2,592 ringgit ($606.17) at the midday break, its
highest since July 12.
    Traded volumes stood at 20,834 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The palm market was up, riding the CBOT rally on reports of
crop damage," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader.
    The October soybean oil contract on the CBOT surged
1.1 percent, in line with soybean prices which hit two-week
highs after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said more of the
crop had been damaged by recent dry weather than expected.
 
    Palm oil prices track the movements in related edible oils,
as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    The trader said the market had lowered its forecast for palm
oil production in July, supporting prices in early trade on
Tuesday. 
    Palm oil production in Malaysia, the second largest producer
after Indonesia, is seen rising in the second half of the year,
but gains could be curbed as trees still see some impacts from a
crop-damaging El Nino in 2015.    
    Production in 2017 is estimated to reach between 18.7
million tonnes and 19.5 million tonnes, up around 10 percent
from 2016 levels, but below the record high of 19.96 million
tonnes hit in 2015.
    In other related oils, September soybean oil on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 1.3 percent, while the
September palm olein contract was up 1.7 percent.
    Palm oil seems to have stabilised around a support at 2,541
ringgit, and may rise towards a resistance at 2,591 ringgit per
tonne, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and
energy technicals Wang Tao.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0623 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2617  +28.00    2603    2617     667
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2600  +35.00    2578    2602    3415
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2592  +39.00    2565    2594    9502
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  SEP7     5440  +88.00    5334    5456  207442
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6158  +76.00    6074    6170  246982
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.37   +0.32   34.24   34.62    8077
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   483.00   +3.50  480.00   483.7     444
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7      644   +5.20  641.05     644   14290
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    46.65   +0.31   46.38   46.70   29831
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2760 ringgit)
($1 = 64.3550 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7480 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

