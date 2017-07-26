FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm falls from two-month top on rising production outlook
July 26, 2017 / 5:35 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm falls from two-month top on rising production outlook

4 Min Read

    * Palm's decline at midday sharpest in a week
    * Overnight losses in rival soyoil also weigh - Trader

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell nearly 1 percent at the midday break on Wednesday,
reversing gains from a two-month top reached in the previous
session, hurt by expectations of higher production in July. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.95
percent to 2,601 ringgit ($607.28) at the midday break, its
sharpest drop so far this week.  
    Traded volumes stood at 12,526 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market declined on the rising production outlook," said
a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to industry
expectations of a monthly gain in Malaysia's July output
following a decline in June. 
    Another trader added that palm's decline was aided by
overnight losses in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
Palm tracks the movements in related edible oils, as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    Palm saw its strongest daily gains in nearly four months in
the previous session. Declining prices would widen its spread
with rival oilseed soy and make it more competitive.
    Demand for the tropical oil is seen rising on a widening
price differential with soyoil, prompting buyers to switch to
palm and as key purchasing market China replenishes its palm oil
port stocks.
    Chinese traders yesterday bought three more palm oil cargoes
for shipment in October or November, around 35,000 tonnes in
total, according to a report by China National Grain and Oils
Information Center (CNGOIC). 
    The report added that traders had booked about 25 cargoes of
palm oil for the fourth quarter of the year. 
    In other related edible oils, the October soybean oil
contract on the CBOT was slightly up 0.03 percent, while
September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was down 0.4 percent.
    The September palm olein contract rose 0.8 percent.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2625  -21.00    2625   2639       84
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2612  -24.00    2612   2631     1474
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2601  -25.00    2601   2620     7953
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5370  +44.00    5354   5410   411768
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6104  -26.00    6098   6198   246732
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    33.98   +0.02   33.88  34.12     4386
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   484.10   -1.00  483.90  484.7       34
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7    641.2   -1.20  640.55  641.7     2240
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    48.38   +0.49   48.28  48.54    33129
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2830 ringgit)
($1 = 64.4175 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7543 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Additional reporting by Dominique
Patton in BEIJING; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

