VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high tracking strong soyoil, steady stockpiles
July 27, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in 2 days

VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-month high tracking strong soyoil, steady stockpiles

4 Min Read

    * Market in line for third straight session of gains
    * Production gains not strong as expected - Trader
    * Palm may rise into 2,675-2,703 rgt/T range - Techs

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a two-month high on Thursday, supported by gains in rival
oilseed soy on the Chicago Board of Trade and as stock levels
remained steady.
    End-stocks in the world's second-largest producer generally
rises in the second half of the year, in line with production's
seasonal gains. 
    Production levels in June had declined as workers went on
leave during Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr. July output is expected to
rise on-month, but gains so far have not been as strong as
expected, lending support to market prices, said traders. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.9
percent to 2,653 ringgit ($620.88) at the midday break. Earlier
in the session, it rose to 2,656 ringgit, its strongest levels
since May 23.  
    Traded volumes stood at 21,070 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "Market gains were partly because production is not as
strong as expected. Stocks are comfortable, they are not rising
as exports are still good," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.
    "Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade was also higher
yesterday," he added.
    Palm tracks the movements in related edible oils, as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. 
    The October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade rose as much as 0.4 percent, after seeing stronger
overnight gains of 0.7 percent in its previous session.
    In other related edible oils, the September soybean oil on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent, while
the September palm olein contract rose 1 percent.
    The palm oil October contract is expected to rise more into
a range of 2,675-2,703 ringgit per tonne, according to Reuters
market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.

    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0554 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2670  +18.00    2660    2708     233
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2662  +22.00    2639    2681    4302
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2653  +24.00    2636    2656    9513
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5426  +52.00    5360    5458  471386
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6142  +16.00    6080    6154  187968
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.37   +0.16   34.23    34.4    5503
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   488.00   +1.90  486.90   489.2      61
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7   646.95   +3.60     644   647.5    7770
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    48.65   -0.10   48.57   48.71   20170
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2730 ringgit)
($1 = 64.1125 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7284 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

