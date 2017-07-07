VEGOILS-Palm poised to snap winning streak, tracking soyoil

* Palm in line for first drop in five sessions * Market declines on profit-taking - Trader By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures on Friday were in line to break the winning streak of four straight sessions, weighed down by a weaker performance in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 2,550 ringgit ($593.51) a tonne at the midday break. Palm oil posted four consecutive sessions of gains after hitting an over one-month top of 2,563 ringgit a tonne in the previous session. The market was supported by forecasts of falling production ahead of industry regulator data release on July 10. A Reuters poll had forecast production to fall to 1.62 million tonnes in June, down 2.1 percent from the previous month. However, end stocks are seen up 0.2 percent to 1.56 million tonnes, while exports are likely to dive 8.2 percent to 1.38 million tonnes on-month. Traded volumes stood at 12,246 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Friday. "We are seeing some profit-taking after the week-long rally on the back of softening soyoil and Dalian," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to CBOT soyoil and related edible oils on Dalian. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in related edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global edible oils market. Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade slipped 0.7 percent, while September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.5 percent. In other related oils, the September palm olein contract fell up to 0.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0505 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 2680 -8.00 2668 2680 35 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2603 -13.00 2596 2612 1068 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2550 -11.00 2540 2560 6507 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5390 -14.00 5372 5446 251132 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 5964 -28.00 5946 6014 224750 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.16 -0.14 33.13 33.38 5445 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 484.90 -1.80 484.00 486 125 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 641.2 -2.55 640.5 642.1 1730 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 44.93 -0.59 44.64 45.42 47201 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2965 ringgit) ($1 = 64.7350 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7995 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)