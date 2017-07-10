VEGOILS-Palm hits 6-week peak tracking soyoil, lower output forecast

* Palm rises to high of 2,585 rgt/T in early trade * Market gains to "fizzle out" in coming days -Trader * Palm exports from July 1-10 down nearly 2 pct -ITS By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit their highest in a month and a half in early trade on Monday, aided by gains in rival oilseed soy on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The market was also up on forecasts of falling production ahead of the release of industry regulator data, which came after the midday break on Monday. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.8 percent at 2,575 ringgit ($599.26) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier hit a high of 2,585 ringgit a tonne, its strongest level since May 26. Traded volumes stood at 13,327 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market is up on external factors, the immediate reaction is to soyoil which has surged higher," said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, adding that it was also supported by an expected decline in output data. June production in Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm producer, fell 8.5 percent to 1.51 million tonnes, leading to a decline in end-stocks as well, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday. Inventories dipped 1.9 percent to 1.56 million tonnes, while exports for the full month of June dropped 8.4 percent to 1.38 million tonnes. "The market could move up more in the afternoon because of the report, but gains could fizzle out in the next few days," said the trader, as production is seen rising on seasonal trend in the coming months and demand weakens. Shipments of palm oil products from Malaysia fell 1.9 percent during July 1-10, down from the corresponding period in June, showed data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Monday. In other related oils, soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.6 percent, while September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange surged 1.8 percent. The September palm olein contract was up 1.6 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by movements in related edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global edible oils market. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0600 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 2683 +15.00 2683 2701 297 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2628 +23.00 2625 2634 1160 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2575 +21.00 2574 2585 6251 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5496 +86.00 5402 5526 333456 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6098 +112.00 5990 6126 410066 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.53 +0.60 33.45 33.76 10977 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 491.90 +5.40 487.90 493.9 970 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 645.2 +3.65 640 646.5 5580 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 44.46 +0.23 44.33 44.72 34226 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2970 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5000 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.8013 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)