FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
VEGOILS-Palm near 4-month high on stronger soy, lower output gains
#TopNews
#Business
#SpecialReports
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Top News
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
World
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 31, 2017 / 5:41 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm near 4-month high on stronger soy, lower output gains

4 Min Read

    * Market hits high of 2,705 rgt/T in morning trade
    * Production and end-stocks also seen lower than expected -
Trader
    * Palm may test resistance at 2,675 rgt/T range - Techs

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
hit a near four-month high in early trade on Monday, tracking
overnight gains in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and on
forecasts of lower-than-expected output of gains and end-stocks.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.2
percent to 2,686 ringgit ($627.94) at the midday break. It had
earlier hit a near four-month high of 2,705 ringgit, its
strongest level since April 6.    
    Traded volumes stood at 13,379 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market is up today largely because of external markets
and overseas weather," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur
referring to gains in soyoil prices on Friday. 
    The trader said the market was bullish on news that a U.S.
court said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had
erred when setting standards for how much renewable fuel must be
included in fuel sold in the U.S. and ordered the agency to try
again. The EPA had earlier sought to lower the amount of
biofuels that needed to be mixed into U.S. fuel.

    Dry weather concerns in the soy-growing areas of the U.S.
also added strength to soy prices.
    Palm oil prices are impacted by related edible oils such as
soy, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils
market. The October soybean oil contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade surged 2.2 percent on Friday, but was last down
0.4 percent on Monday.
    Another palm oil trader added that Malaysian production and
end-stocks for July "are to be lower than previously expected,"
which also contributed to palm's strength.
    Rising demand could also support palm oil prices, as this
reduces stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's second largest palm
oil producer after Indonesia.
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported gains in
July shipments from Malaysia, up 4.1 percent from a month ago.

    In other related oils, the September soybean oil on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent, while the
September palm olein contract rose 1 percent.
    Palm oil may test a resistance at 2,675 ringgit per tonne,
probably after a shallow correction to a support at 2,638
ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities
and energy technicals.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0525 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2686  +20.00    2685   2705      493
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2686  +30.00    2685   2700      762
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2686  +31.00    2682   2705     6501
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5470  +54.00    5386   5486   354114
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6306  +14.00    6234   6316   276258
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.88   -0.12   34.66  35.17     8359
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   488.30   +0.40  487.80  489.5       32
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7    649.6   +3.45  647.55  649.9     5440
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    49.89   +0.18   49.70  50.06    39177
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2775 ringgit)
($1 = 64.0850 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7260 Chinese yuan)    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.