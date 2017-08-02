FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits one-week low on concerns over rising output
August 2, 2017 / 5:50 AM / in 2 days

VEGOILS-Palm hits one-week low on concerns over rising output

4 Min Read

    * Production gains could be lower than forecast - Trader
    * Palm hits a low of 2,617 ringgit in early trade
    * Palm may retrace more to 2,623 rgt/T - Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
saw a sharp decline on Wednesday, hitting their lowest in a
week, weighed down by expectations of rising production and
tracking weaker performances in related edible oils. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 1.2
percent to 2,621 ringgit ($611.60) at the midday break. Earlier
in the session, it touched 2,617 ringgit, its weakest since July
26.
    Traded volumes stood at 21,656 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The palm market is down tracking weaker soyoil and RBD
(refined bleached deodorized) palm olein," said a futures trader
from Kuala Lumpur, referring to soyoil on both the Chicago Board
of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, and Dalian palm
olein.  
    Traders say forecasts of rising output contributed to market
concerns, ahead of the official July data to be released next
week by Malaysian Palm Oil Board.
    "I don't think production will go up a lot," said a futures
trader, as palm trees are still facing the lingering effects of
the 2015 crop-damaging El Nino.
    Production in Malaysia, the second-largest producer of the
tropical oil, is seen to rebound in July in line with seasonal
trend and on a post-El Nino recovery.     
    In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed up to 0.4 percent.
In the previous session, it saw a 2.4 percent decline after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 59 percent of the U.S. soy
crop in good-to-excellent condition. 
    The September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
 was up as much as 1.2 percent, while the September palm
olein contract fell up to 1.4 percent. 
    Palm oil prices are impacted by related edible oils, as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. 
    Palm oil may retrace more to 2,623 ringgit per tonne, as it
failed to break a strong resistance at 2,703 ringgit, said
Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals
Wang Tao.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0515 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2615  -44.00    2611    2637      20
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2616  -34.00    2609    2631    2141
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2621  -33.00    2617    2639   10150
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5392  -76.00    5364    5432  385238
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6258  -76.00    6242    6314  345776
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7     34.4   +0.10   34.24   34.45    5518
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   488.20   -1.50  487.40     489     126
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7    645.8   -2.00   645.5   647.8    3610
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    48.72   -0.44   48.64   48.92   32855
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2855 ringgit)
($1 = 64.1050 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7255 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

