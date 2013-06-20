* Thailand, Philippines buy 200,000 T of Black Sea wheat
* Market eyes up to 2.5 mln T of Russian, Ukrainian wheat
* Milling wheat buyers may be reluctant to make shift
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, June 20 Wheat buyers in Asia are
looking to replace Indian and Australian cargoes in the
lower-end feed grain market with cheaper supplies from the Black
Sea, which will be returning to the region after a three-year
gap.
But quality-sensitive consumers in Asia are unlikely to
substitute their food supplies with Russian and Ukrainian grain
despite a ban on U.S. white wheat by major consumers Japan and
South Korea.
Thailand and the Philippines have already bought some
200,000 tonnes of Black Sea wheat in recent deals for animal
feed and traders expect between 2.0 and 2.5 million tonnes to
flow into Asia in the year to June 2014.
"Black Sea wheat is going to corner the Asian feed market as
it is the cheapest origin as of now," said a trading manager
with an international trading company in Singapore.
"On the milling side there is not too much excitement but
they might sell some cargoes here and there to buyers who use
low-quality wheat for blending."
Australia dominated Asia's animal feed market in 2010/11 and
2011/12 as the country produced large volumes of lower-quality
wheat after unseasonal rains for two consecutive seasons. India
has been aggressively selling cargoes in 2012/13.
But wheat prices in Australia have firmed in recent months
as supplies tighten following robust exports since September.
Thailand bought some 150,000 tonnes of wheat from the Black
Sea region this month at around $280-$285 a tonne, including
cost and freight, compared with a similar variety of Indian
wheat quoted around $320-$325 a tonne, traders said.
The Philippines took one cargo of around 50,000 tonnes at
$282 a tonne.
Ukraine's farm ministry has estimated the country's wheat
output will rise to about 20 million tonnes this year, up from
15.8 million tonnes in 2012. Russia's state forecaster expects
its 2013 grain production to increase 31 percent to 93 million
tonnes, with the harvest expected to start two weeks earlier
than usual.
"We are expecting a bumper harvest in Russia and prices will
come under further pressure when harvesting picks up," said a
Moscow-based trader.
Black Sea wheat exports to Asia had dried up in the last
three years on lower production in Russia and Ukraine due to
drought and in the face of the higher volumes of lower-grade
wheat from Australia and India.
RELUCTANT BUYERS
Buyers will be more choosy for food wheat even though
supplies have tightened in Japan and South Korea, which have
shunned U.S. white wheat imports since late May after the
discovery of an unapproved genetically engineered strain in the
Pacific Northwest.
"Currently we are considering alternatives from three
countries that we import from," said Toru Hisazome, in charge of
grain trading at Japan's farm ministry, referring to substitutes
for U.S. western white wheat.
"We are trying to see if there are replacements available in
the U.S., Canada and Australia, and we are trying to import
samples for tests."
Japan prefers to stick to its traditional suppliers as it
would take time to set up new systems to check pesticide
residues for shipments from other origins, he said.
Chicago wheat slid to a two-month low this week as the
U.S. winter wheat harvest progressed, boosting supplies when
demand remains weak on concerns over the GMO wheat discovered
sprouting on a farm in Oregon.
Asian wheat buyers have remained concerned U.S. imports
could be tainted with GMO even as U.S. government findings
showed the unapproved gene-altered strain appeared to be
isolated to one field.
South Korea, which annually imports around 5.0 to 5.5
million tonnes of wheat, is not considering Black Sea wheat
although one of its flour millers is seeking samples from
Europe.
"It is hard for Korean flour millers to switch to wheat from
other origins immediately as specifications are different," said
a Seoul-based trader.
"Local flour millers are concerned about negative feedback
in the market if they switch U.S. wheat to other origins (for
use) in producing noodles and bread."
(Additional reporting by Meeyoung Cho in Seoul and Osamu
Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Joseph Radford)