BERLIN, Dec 3 Zalora, an online fashion start-up
in Southeast Asia, has raised $112 million in new capital from
investors including billionaire Leonard Blavatnik's Access
Industries and U.S. asset management firm Scopia Capital
Management.
Zalora was set up by Berlin-based Rocket Internet, the
German venture capital group behind Europe's No. 1 online
fashion retailer Zalando as well as numerous emerging market
Amazon clones like Jumia in Africa and Linio in Latin America.
It said in a statement made exclusively available to Reuters
that the capital is the largest single investment ever made into
a Southeast Asian online fashion retailer, breaking its own
record set in May with a $100 million funding round.
"The new capital will support Zalora Group's efforts to
scale up operations and gain an even stronger foothold
throughout South-East Asia and Australia, serving 600 million
potential online shopping customers," the statement said.
American industrialist Blavatnik, who owns Access
Industries, led a $130 million round of financing in June for
Russian online fashion retailer Lamoda, also a Rocket start-up.
Zalora was launched in early 2012 and now sells about 500
brands in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam,
Hong Kong, Brunei and the Philippines, setting up local
warehouses in each market to speed delivery.
Founder Harry Markl told Reuters last month e-commerce
should eventually take the same kind of market share in fashion
as in Europe or the United States, growing to account for 15
percent of Southeast Asia's 50 billion euro fashion market, from
just 1 percent now.
Zalora, whose other investors include JPMorgan, Summit
Partners and German retail group Tengelmann, has not published
any sales figures, but says all its websites have about 18
million unique visits a month.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Ireland)