SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Oct 18 Gold premiums in India
stayed above $100 an ounce for most of this week as supplies
were inadequate to feed growing festive demand, even as buying
in other parts of Asia remained lackluster.
Spot gold in Mumbai XAU-24C-INB was trading $115 an ounce
higher than London prices as India began its year-end
festive season last week. Demand tends to peak around the Diwali
festival, which this year falls in the first week of November.
India has not received any fresh supplies for domestic use
for almost three months after the central bank introduced a rule
that required 20 percent of all imports be re-exported.
A lack of operational guidance on the rule stopped imports
and even though imports have resumed, bullion is currently going
only to the exporters.
"All banks are postponing deliveries," said Daman Prakash
Rathod, director with MNC Bullion. "Most of the demand is met by
smuggled or recycled material." Banks are the main importers of
the metal into India.
A record high import duty of 10 percent has encouraged
smuggling in India. Higher premiums and scarce supplies from the
official channel have led to a rise in purchases through illegal
channels.
Banks in Singapore that usually supply to India say they are
seeing very limited purchases due to the so-called 80/20 rule
that gives priority to exporters.
A dealer in one bank said suppliers were wary that their
shipments could get stuck at Indian airports, as has happened
before when Indian customs refused to provide approval.
In other parts of Asia such as Hong Kong, Singapore and
Tokyo, premiums remained stable from last week.
Dealers said China and Indonesia saw a slight increase in
demand when spot prices were below $1,300 an ounce but slowed
after the jump on Thursday. Gold is currently trading at about
$1,320.
On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, gold was trading at about $7
an ounce higher than London prices, compared with peak levels of
$30 earlier this year, indicating that demand remained soft.
Physical deliveries from the Shanghai Gold Exchange totaled
1,709.056 tonnes as of Friday, data on the exchange's website
showed.
