By A. Ananthalakshmi and Siddesh Mayenkar
| SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 7
Asian bullion
consumers were cautious about this week's rally in prices,
buying only on dips and selling at higher prices to make a
profit.
Premiums across Asia were either stable or lower from last
week's levels as gold prices rallied almost 2 percent for the
week.
Gold was trading near a four-month high of $1,354.80 on
Friday and looked poised to log its fifth straight week of gains
as a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine boosted
its safe-haven status.
"It has been a mixed week," said one Singapore-based bullion
dealer. "People are selling at $1,350 and above but came back to
buy at around $1,330."
A retailer in Singapore said buying has dropped off since
prices broke through $1,320 and that consumers were selling
scrap.
In China, the world's biggest gold consumer, domestic prices
were at a discount to spot prices on soft demand.
Physical demand has fallen off sharply in China since the Lunar
New Year holiday in late January.
"Consumers had bought more than necessary last year when
prices fell sharply so now when prices are higher, they are
holding back," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"There is a small amount of selling in China as well."
Gold prices fell 28 percent last year as funds moved money
to higher-yielding stocks and the U.S. Federal Reserve began
unwinding its massive stimulus measures.
INDIA
Gold premiums in India, the second biggest consumer, fell
further on Friday to their lowest level in five months on lack
of demand ahead of national elections set to begin next month.
Premiums to London prices fell to $60 an ounce, a level last
seen in early October, compared with $80 on Thursday.
They hit a record of $160 in December because of government
efforts to discourage gold demand, including a record high
import duty of 10 percent.
Dealers said demand was quiet due to fewer weddings ahead of
the Holi festival, considered to be an inauspicious period for
new beginnings.
Also having an impact is the election code of conduct,
according to which people are not allowed to carry more than
50,000 rupees in cash without proper documentation.
"Cash movement will be less till May due to the election
code of conduct, so people will hold on to cash and no
unnecessary jewellery purchases will happen," said Bachhraj
Bamalwa, director with All India Gems and Jewellery Trade
Federation.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)