HONG KONG May 13 A consortium comprising
China's CITIC Capital and Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings is set to buy U.S.-listed Asiainfo-Linkage Inc
for about $900 million, people familiar with matter
told Reuters on Monday.
An announcement is expected in the next few hours, the
people said, putting an end to a 16-month process that started
with CITIC Capital making its first offer to buy the China-based
software and IT company.
The final offer is expected to be $12 per share, 2.8 percent
above Asiainfo's last traded price of $11.68 on Friday.
The price would be the same as CITIC Capital's initial bid
in January 2012.
Citic Capital and Asiainfo-Linkage did not respond to phone
calls after business hours requesting comment on the takeover
bid.