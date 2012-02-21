HONG KONG/NEW YORK Feb 21 Global private
equity firms, including KKR & Co L.P. and TPG Capital
, and strategic rivals, are lining up potential bids for
U.S.-listed AsiaInfo-Linkage Inc, sources, who had
direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters, in a deal expected
to be worth over $1 billion.
The China software and IT company received a buyout offer
from CITIC Capital in January, financial details of which were
not disclosed, and has since appointed Goldman Sachs as a
special adviser.
At the time of the offer, AsiaInfo, whose clients include
telecom giants China Mobile, China Unicom
and China Telecom, had a market capitalisation of $714
million.
CITIC has now appointed Morgan Stanley as a buyside
adviser, the sources said.
No bidding deadline has been set, said the sources, who
declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the
media.
KKR, TPG and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.
AsiaInfo-Linkage could not be reached immediately for a comment.