* Asian Bamboo says has received petitions for insolvency
proceedings from DEG and PROPARCO
* Says DEG and PROPARCO filed petitions for insolvency
proceedings in respect of Asian Bamboo with Hamburg court
* Asian Bamboo says petitions relate to termination of loan
agreements with DEG and PROPARCO and claims for repayment of
$16,407,816.34 and EUR 13,951,043.33
* Asian Bamboo says has instructed its legal advisers to
examine all legal aspects of this issue
* Says has sufficient funds and credit-facilities to repay
outstanding receivables including amount claimed by DEG and
PROPARCO
