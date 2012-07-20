* Bond liquidity rises as euro drops against other
By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva
SINGAPORE, July 20 (IFR) - A successful high-yield bond for
an Indonesian company with a history of defaults is being seen
as an early sign that a carry trade out of Europe is extending
beyond Asia's currency markets and into credit.
The five-year offering last Thursday for B+/B rated Kawasan
Industri Jababeka, priced to yield a heady 12%, is the first
from a sub-investment grade Asian issuer since May 9. (See
Indonesia Debt capital markets.)
Jababeka's high-risk transaction comes at a time when yields
on US Treasuries are near a record low, and Swiss, Danish,
German and even Austrian short-term government bonds are
offering negative yields.
Instead of signalling extreme risk aversion, the negative
yields in Europe appear to be a result of abundant liquidity
conditions. That, in turn, has pushed down yields on high-rated
bonds, prompting investors to move down the credit spectrum in
search of better returns.
Last week's deal for industrial estate developer Jababeka
shows that those dynamics are also opening a window for riskier
transactions, hinting that many more sub-investment grade deals
may be on the way.
ECB CUT THE TRIGGER
Analysts have pointed to the July 5 rate cut by the European
Central Bank - following a string of similar moves by other
central banks - as the trigger that unleashed this wave of
liquidity. Currency traders first noticed a carry trade emerging
out of Europe as the higher-yielding Australian and New Zealand
dollars surged against the euro.
Other bankers have indicated that central banks and
sovereign wealth funds are shuffling their holdings as a result
of these rate cuts, investing either in ultra-safe bonds - such
as Bunds and Treasuries - or in high-grade that gives them a
pick-up over that.
That fact that was made evident in the past two weeks as new
issues rated Single A or higher from Japan, Korea and Singapore
saw heavy buying by central banks and public sector investment
vehicles. Bonds from supranationals issued in the past two weeks
have also logged record-low yields.
That move has created a domino effect that is pushing the
traditional buyers of Asian bonds into ever riskier credits - as
the recent rally in Asian high-yield underlines. The JP Morgan
non-investment grade Asian Credit Index, known as the JACI
high-yield, has recovered to 622bp on July 19 from its peak of
727bp on June 4.
Part of that move can be linked back to the European carry
trade: in the same period the Australian dollar has surged from
1.284 against the euro to a record of 1.18 on July 20.
CHEQUERED PAST
Jababeka's issue is proof that this yield squeeze is pushing
Asian investors towards high-risk bets.
"This is very risky debt, the kind of stuff that you might
sell to vulture funds," said a hedge fund manager who swears to
have stayed out of the deal.
The strong words reflect the company's spotty history. In
September 2001, Jababeka signed a US$325m debt restructuring
with creditors, including the Indonesian Bank Restructuring
Agency, which held half of the debt and which it sold in
February 2002. Creditors took an 80% haircut in this
restructuring.
Jababeka then defaulted again in June 2002 in bizarre
circumstances. Its failure to make repayments to banks,
apparently after mistakenly depositing the money into the wrong
bank account, allowed the company to declare itself bankrupt.
Eventually Panin Bank and 18 investors forced a plan on
Jababeka's other (and original) lenders but which greatly
alleviated the company's debt burden. At the time, bankers said
the deal equated to a haircut of about 74%.
That kind of track record suggests that Jababeka should only
be able to sell bonds - even at 12% -- in a bull market, when
yield-hungry investors choose to turn a blind eye to inherent
risks. Usually, however, such a market would be clearly
signalled by a spike in Treasury yields and Bunds as investors
switch out to stock up on riskier assets.
This time, however, liquidity conditions are creating a
different kind of bull market.
Such a scenario suggests that Jababeka may be just the first
ripple in a wave of high-yield deals to come from Asia. Indeed,
China Fishery Group (Ba3/BB-) and Sri Lanka's People's Leasing
(B+/B+) are poised to launch new issues this week. And investors
are already saying that both deals are being heavily sought
after.
