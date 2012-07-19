* Bonds of Temasek and JBIC rally after new issues

* Lack of liquidity skews spreads of best credits

* Investors hope for more Asian high-grade issues

By Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE, July 19 (IFR) - Surging demand for top-rated bonds is allowing Asian issuers to defy one of the most basic rules of the capital markets.

In typical market conditions, supply-demand dynamics dictate that prices should fall as supply increases. That explains why follow-on offerings of new shares or bonds almost always drag down the price of the existing securities.

A pair of bond issues from Singapore's sovereign fund Temasek Holdings and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation last week, however, had precisely the reverse effect. Instead of depressing the price of the outstanding securities, the two deals triggered a rally in the existing notes.

The unusual moves reveal a growing imbalance between soaring demand for high-rated Asian assets and a lack of trading in the existing bonds.

Temasek, for instance, has some US$2bn worth of 2019 and 2039 bonds outstanding. But with its increasingly rare Triple A status, Temasek's bonds have become such a prize that investors are locking them away to hold to maturity.

A similar dynamic is playing out with JBIC, which has more outstanding dollar bonds and is rated just below Triple A at Aa3/AA-/AA+. While Asian issuers are enjoying greater demand as US dollar investors look for alternatives to ultra-low yields at home, the lack of trading has left many outstanding bonds mispriced.

Indeed, since JBIC printed a US$2bn new five-year bond on July 11, the spread on its outstanding 2.25% US dollar bonds has tightened by more than 5bp. The case is even more extreme with Temasek, which saw its outstanding 2019s tighten by some 20bp and its 2039s narrow by 10bp after it priced a new 10-year and 30-year deal on July 16.

PRIZE ASSETS

Triple A Temasek is the poster-child of that quirky relation. Its 2019 and 2039 bonds were issued in October 2009 and since then traders said they hardly ever see a trade on them. Many do not even include them in their runs, and if they do, they hardly ever update quotes. One trader said that, before Monday's new issue, the last actual quote he had seen on the two bonds was two weeks old and he could not recall the last trade reported.

The lack of movement, however, was mispricing Temasek's borrowing costs in the dollar market. When the company announced a new 10-year and 30-year benchmark in dollars on Monday, its 2019s were being quoted in the 85bp over the US Treasuries area and the 2039s were bid at 100bp over. A couple of hours after the deal was announced, the same bonds were 10bp tighter. A week later the short-end had rallied 20bp. Again, the new supply actually improved the standing of the existing bonds.

Temasek priced the new 2023 at a spread of 100bp over US Treasuries, and the 30-year came in at 95bp over, both well inside its implied curve. The 3.375% coupon on the 30-year also became the lowest ever at that maturity for a non-US issuer.

And the bonds tightened in secondary, with the 2023s quoted at 93bp-90bp on Thursday and the 2042s at 84bp-80bp. But just one day after settlement, traders were already reported them missing on screens, again underlining just how hard it is for dollar investors to get their hands on Temasek credit. It was no wonder that the US$1.7bn transaction saw demand reach US$7.6bn.

IF ONLY THEY ISSUED

Bankers believe this distortion extends beyond Temasek and JBIC, suggesting that more high-rated companies would enjoy a similar reception if they chose to return to the capital markets. One asset manager in Singapore noted, for instance, that the 2021s of the Port of Singapore Authority (Aa1/AA+) are quoted at 120bp over US Treasuries, partly because they never trade.

Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telecom (Aa2/AA) priced US$750m of five-year dollar bonds last week at 80bp over and saw its new deal tighten to 62bp over on the break.

"Compared to US paper this is all cheap," he added. "But this is the environment we are in, where high-grade paper, especially from outside the US has become super-valuable."

Other names that could trigger a similar rally with a new issue, according to a Hong Kong banker, include Singapore Telecommunications (A1/A+), which has 2021s trading around 140bp over with a bid-ask spread of almost US$1; Australia's Telstra (A2/A), which also has 2021s quoted with a 75ct bid-ask and bid in the 160bp area; and Hong Kong's MTR Corp (Aa1/AAA).

MTR's 2% notes due April 2017 printed in April at the tightest coupon for a dollar bond in the history of the SAR, now trade over 101.00, or 118bp over Treasuries, and are already looking cheap. (Reporting by Christopher Langner; additional reporting by Andrea Johnson in Bradenton; editing by Steve Garton)