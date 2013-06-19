Anand Burman and former Dabur Pharma chief Ajay Kumar Vij-promoted Asian Healthcare Fund (AHF) has announced the second investment from its maiden private equity fund and it is putting in the money in Wellspring Healthcare Pvt Ltd, which operates primary healthcare clinics under the brand Healthspring Community Medical Centres.

Although the PE firm has not disclosed the quantum of funding, AHF's sweet spot for investment is Rs 20-40 crore.

"We have been impressed with Healthspring's vision to create a patient-centric primary healthcare platform, which will provide the benefits of a family doctor in a modern setting," said Vij, CEO of Asian Healthcare Fund.

Healthspring operates a chain of seven medical centres in Mumbai, treating routine and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma and allergy, among others.

"We are excited to partner with AHF and believe its strong healthcare domain expertise will help us realise our growth objectives," said Gautam Sen, chairman and co-founder of Wellspring Healthcare.

Healthspring, which is looking at national expansion, will utilise this funding as the first tranche of a larger fundraising exercise.

AHF made its first investment in the dental care chain MyDentist two months ago and committed Rs 40 crore. It is the third known PE fund where the Burman family is involved. Dabur Group scions Gaurav and Mohit Burman (they are brothers) run AIM-listed private equity fund Elephant Capital and they are also the co-promoters of GTI Capital Group.

Other funds focusing on the healthcare space include Evolvence India Life Sciences, India Venture Advisors, Somerset Capital, OrbiMed and Quadria Capital.

