By Masayuki Kitano and Nachum Kaplan
| SINGAPORE, July 8
SINGAPORE, July 8 Asian financial markets
weakened on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data raised
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would ease its
stimulus measures within a few months and maybe as early as
September.
The market defied expectations of a brutal early selldown on
the U.S. payrolls report released on Friday, but as the morning
progressed selling gathered pace, making another bleak day for
Asian currencies, stocks and bonds.
Hong Kong and Chinese equities were the
first to tumble - both down more than 2 percent by mid-morning -
with selling also driven by Beijing's plan to cut credit to
force consolidation in industries where there was overcapacity.
The selling in other markets, however, was primarily driven
by U.S. non-farm payroll data that showed 195,000 jobs were
created last month, better than the 165,000
expected.
Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose 24 basis
points to 2.73 percent on Friday night and to a high of 2.755
percent in Asia on Monday.
The Fed has been printing money to buy $85 billion of U.S.
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities a month in order to
drive down long-term interest rates. Those low rates over the
past few years prompted investors to seek decent returns by
investing in Asian emerging markets. That flow of funds is now
reversing as U.S. Treasury yields rise.
"A scenario of tapering taking place and money heading back
to the United States, is starting to take shape there is
likely to be selling for now, as long as the fear (of money
heading back to the United States) persists," said Satoshi
Okagawa, a senior global markets analyst Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
The U.S. dollar hit a six-week high of 101.54 yen on
Monday after gaining 1.2 percent on Friday in its biggest
one-day rise in a month.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar
advanced to a three-year high.
Asian currencies continued recent falls with the Indian
rupee weakening to over 61 per dollar, due largely to India's
record current account deficit.
The Singapore dollar hit a 13-month low and the
Thai baht slid to an 11-month trough.
Foreign investors repatriating funds, after selling Asian
government bonds and stocks, drove the demand for dollars,
although traders said that local investors were selling Asian
stocks as aggressively as foreigners.
MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan share index was
down 1.7 percent at a a two-week low.
Indonesian equities and Philippine shares
lost roughly 2.6 percent, while Shanghai shares slid 1.6 percent
.
"I don't think it's negative for Japan," said a hedge fund
manager, who declined to be identified, referring to higher
dollar borrowing costs.
"For ASEAN countries, it is more of a concern if rates
continue to go up. A lot of the funding for some of these
countries is dollar-denominated."