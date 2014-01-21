BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
MUMBAI Jan 21 Shares in India's Asian Paints fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after the company's net profit for the October-December quarter fell by 1.75 percent, disappointing some investors.
The company said late on Monday its December quarter consolidated net profit reached 3.29 billion rupees ($53.42 million), while its net profit reached 3.07 billion rupees. .
Asian Paints shares were down 2.1 percent at 0347 GMT, compared with a 0.09 percent gain in the broader NSE index . ($1 = 61.5900 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Rafael Nam)
