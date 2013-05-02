SINGAPORE May 2 Asian Pay Television Trust, a Taiwanese cable TV operator backed by funds linked to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, plans to raise up to S$1.38 billion ($1.12 billion) by listing a business trust in Singapore, according to a preliminary prospectus filed on Thursday.

The trust is offering 942.6 million units at a maximum price of S$1.00 unit, while cornerstone investors such as Eastspring Investments, Lion Global Investors Ltd, Neuberger Berman LLC and George Soros' Quantum Partners have agreed to buy 451.07 million units.

Macquarie and JPMorgan are the joint issue managers for the offer.

($1 = 1.2333 Singapore dollars)

