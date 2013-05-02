SINGAPORE May 2 Asian Pay Television Trust, a
Taiwanese cable TV operator backed by funds linked to
Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd, plans to raise up to
S$1.38 billion ($1.12 billion) by listing a business trust in
Singapore, according to a preliminary prospectus filed on
Thursday.
The trust is offering 942.6 million units at a maximum price
of S$1.00 unit, while cornerstone investors such as Eastspring
Investments, Lion Global Investors Ltd, Neuberger Berman LLC and
George Soros' Quantum Partners have agreed to buy 451.07 million
units.
Macquarie and JPMorgan are the joint issue managers for the
offer.
($1 = 1.2333 Singapore dollars)
