SEOUL Nov 14 South Korea's transport ministry
has decided to suspend Asiana Airlines Inc's
Incheon-San Francisco route for 45 days in relation to a plane
crash at its destination in 2013, the ministry said on Friday.
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed at San Francisco
International Airport in July last year, killing three
passengers and injuring more than 180.
Asiana, which flies the route once a day with a 295-seat
Boeing 777, is expected to lose about 15 billion won ($13.64
million) in revenue as a result of the suspension, Korean wire
service Yonhap reported without citing a source.
($1 = 1,099.4000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee)