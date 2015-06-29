SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc
is facing a new class action suit from passengers on
a plane that crashed in San Francisco in 2013 that seeks a
combined $30 million in damages, a lawyer for the passengers
said.
Three teenagers from China died in the crash and more than
180 passengers out of about 300 on board the Boeing 777 plane
sustained injuries.
The lawsuit brought by 53 passengers is the first to be
brought in South Korea. Previous lawsuits, including
compensation claims brought by 72 passengers that were later
settled for an undisclosed amount, were brought in the United
States, a spokesman for the airline said. He declined to comment
further.
The 53 passengers are seeking compensation for injuries,
mental distress and damage to property.
They include 27 South Koreans, 25 Chinese and one Indian,
Jason Ha, a lawyer at Barun Law said, adding that settlement
negotiations are ongoing for many of the passengers.
Barun is working with Kreindler & Kreindler LLP to represent
the passengers in a separate suit in the United States against
Boeing Co to be brought this week, Ha added.
Any court action to claim damages from air crashes must be
taken within 2 years of the incident under the Montreal
Convention.
Asiana said in a regulatory filing that it has not yet
received official notice concerning the lawsuit.
($1 = 1,124.1000 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)