NEW YORK Dec 11 The head of the U.S. transport accident investigation agency said on Wednesday that there is "an issue in aviation" with cockpit automation, such as reliance on autopilots to fly planes, but the industry has a robust safety record.

Deborah Hersman, chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, made the comment in a briefing with reporters during a hearing into the crash landing of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco in July, killing three people.

The hearing drew experts from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing Co, Asiana Airlines Inc and academia.

The accident aircraft was a Boeing 777. It marked the first fatal accident with that type of plane since its debut in 1995.

Hersman said the agency has no immediate plans to make recommendations from the hearing, but if it finds a safety issue, it can make recommendations at any time. The NTSB typically takes 12 to 18 months to complete a major investigation.