SHANGHAI, July 11 An Asiana Airlines
flight scheduled to leave Shanghai for Seoul on Thursday
afternoon was delayed after the Airbus A330 aircraft was found
to be leaking oil as it was taxiing toward the runway for
take-off, local media reported.
A customer service agent at Pudong International airport,
the city's main international gateway, said the flight which was
originally scheduled to depart around midday had been delayed
until further notice.
A spokeswoman at Asiana Airlines in Seoul said she was
unaware of the reports and was looking into the matter.
Officials at Pudong airport said they were also investigating
the case.
The news portal for Sina Corp said the leak occured
near the main landing gear and caused the engine to shut down
while taxiing. The aircraft had to be towed back to the gate, it
said.
The incident comes after an Asiana flight crashed at landing
in San Francisco last week, killing two Chinese teenagers and
injuring more than 180 other people.
