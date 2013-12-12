By Alwyn Scott
WASHINGTON Dec 11 In the crucial minutes before
an Asiana Airlines flight crashed in San Francisco last summer,
the pilots voiced concern about the plane's low speed but did
nothing to correct it until just before it hit the ground.
A hearing on Wednesday into the July 6 crash that killed
three people and injured more than 180, highlighted the pilots'
mistaken reliance on the autopilot to maintain their airspeed
but also Korean cultural factors that may have played a role and
the design of the flight controls.
The pilot flying the plane was "stressed" about hand-flying
the plane, according to interviews with National Transportation
Safety Board investigators, and hesitant about aborting the
landing because he felt the more senior pilot observing him
should make that call.
Asiana Airlines Inc Flight 214 came in too
slowly and too low, causing the plane's tail to hit a seawall
short of the runway. The plane spun 330 degrees as it broke
apart and caught fire, strewing wreckage along the runway.
It was the first fatal commercial airplane accident in the
United States since February of 2009 and the first fatal
accident for Boeing Co's 777 airliner since it entered
service in 1995.
There was no indication of mechanical problems with the
plane.
The crash has sharpened a debate on whether over-reliance on
autopilot systems in modern aircraft has led to degraded human
flying skills and increased the risk of accidents.
There is "an issue in aviation" with cockpit automation,
NTSB Chairman Deborah Hersman told reporters covering the
board's hearing but she added that the airline industry has a
robust safety record.
Hersman said the agency has no immediate plans to make
recommendations from the hearing, but if it finds a safety
issue, it can make recommendations at any time.
The NTSB typically takes 12 to 18 months to complete a major
investigation.
TRAINING, RESCUE RESPONSE
The hearing also questioned the pilots' training and the
rescue response. One of the victims died from being struck by a
rescue truck after the crash.
Training has been central to the investigation because
although the pilots had many hours of flying experience, Lee
Kang-kook, the pilot flying the plane, was making his first
landing of a Boeing 777 jet in San Francisco. His supervisor,
Lee Jeong-min, was making his first flight as a trainer.
The Asiana pilots said in interviews with the NTSB that they
left their "flight director" system, which includes the
autopilot, partly on.
But in that mode, the system would not "wake-up" from hold
mode, testified Captain John Cashman, a retired Boeing 777 test
pilot, at the hearing on Wednesday. The lack of wake-up meant
the autothrottle was not going to prevent the plane's speed from
slipping below the minimum needed to keep it aloft.
The design is consistent with Boeing's philosophy of leaving
the pilot in charge of the controls. "We try not to put in
design elements that override the pilot," Cashman said at the
hearing. "We try to let him be the decider."
Cashman said the design principles had been consistent for
31 years, across Boeing's 747, 757, 767, 777 and 787 models.
SPEED CONCERNS
The pilot flying the plane, Lee Kang-kook, told
investigators he was worried about his ability to perform a
"visual approach" to the airport, which is known for having a
challenging landing. He had only performed a manual landing at
that airport once before, on a Boeing 747, according to the
NTSB.
On July 6, he was instructed to do a manual landing because
a "glide slope" system at the airport was out of service.
As the plane neared the runway, a number of warnings in the
cockpit indicated that the speed was dropping dangerously,
according to the NTSB documents.
In interviews with the NTSB, the pilots said they thought
the autothrottle would correct the speed. The training pilot,
Lee Jeong-min, and a third pilot, Bong Dongwon, who was in a
jump seat in the cockpit, spoke about the plane's speed and
"sink rate," or descent, about a minute before the plane hit the
ground, according to a transcript of the cockpit voice recorder
released on Wednesday.
"Sink rate, sir," Bong said, about a minute before impact.
"Sink rate, sir," he repeated.
"Minimums, minimums," said an electronic voice about 20
seconds later. "Speed," the instructor pilot said about six
seconds before impact. "Speed."
The pilot later told NTSB investigators he did not feel he
had the authority to abort the landing and perform a "go
around."
Asked whether he could have done that maneuver, he said,
"that's very hard" in Korean culture because people at "one step
higher level" had to make the decision to go-around.
WAKE-UP CONCERN
Much of the hearing addressed the use of automated systems
on aircraft, which are widely credited for the safety of modern
air travel because they can minimize mistakes.
But they can also confuse pilots, experts said on Wednesday,
particularly when pilots don't understand what "mode" the
automation is in.
"Problems have been observed on a large number of cockpits
and for pilots at different level of experience," said Nadine
Sarter, a professor at the University of Michigan and an expert
on flight control automation.
Bob Myers, chief of flight deck engineering for Boeing, said
that if pilots are concerned about how their plane is flying
under automation, the Boeing 777 system allows them to quickly
exit that system and fly the plane manually.
The Asiana pilots said they thought the autothrottle would
"wake up" and prevent the speed from falling dangerously low.
That confusion also arose in 2011 during certification of
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which has a similar autothrottle
system, documents released on Wednesday showed.
In an interview following the Asiana accident, Eugene
Arnold, a test pilot for the Federal Aviation Administration,
said he was surprised when the 787 autothrottle did not "wake
up" while set in certain "modes" but did wake up in other
settings.
According to NTSB documents, he thought "it was a
less-than-desirable feature and it could be improved upon."
Boeing did not change the system, saying the autothrottle
had been certified and had no problems in service.
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) called the two
modes with no wake up feature an "inconsistency" and suggested
changing the system to avoid confusing pilots, EASA wrote in a
report to the FAA before it certified the jet in 2011, cited by
Arnold.
"Inconsistency in automation behavior has been in the past a
strong contributor to aviation accidents," EASA said.
Boeing says in the 787 operating manual that in certain
flight modes, the autothrottle "will not wake up even during
large deviations from target speed and does not support stall
protection." The matter is also noted in the 777 operation
manual, but in more abbreviated form.