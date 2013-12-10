GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks off lows, oil rallies after U.S. missile strike on Syria
* US NFP data expected to show slowing, but still solid growth
WASHINGTON, D.C. Dec 10 An impending snowstorm has prompted U.S. safety investigators to postpone on Tuesday a hearing about the cause of an Asiana Airlines Inc jetliner crash last July.
The National Transportation Safety Board said a broader temporary closure of government agencies made it impossible to hold the hearing, which will examine, among other issues, whether an over-reliance on autopilot systems in modern aircraft has degraded human flying skills, increasing the risk of accidents.
An NTSB spokeswoman said the agency was aiming to reschedule the hearing for later in the week, and would release further details on the hearing plans later Tuesday.
* US NFP data expected to show slowing, but still solid growth
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new chief financial officer
* Shares 0.38 pct lower at 15.62 euros at 1114 GMT (Adds background on Deutsche Bank strategy)