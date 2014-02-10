SEOUL Feb 10 South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc
is changing its pilot training programme and
encouraging its crew to talk more in a bid to change a corporate
culture that U.S. investigators said may have been a factor in a
crash last year.
A hearing into the July 6 crash that killed three people and
injured more than 180 people in San Francisco revealed that one
of the pilots said he did not feel he had the authority to abort
a low-speed landing as people at a "higher level" had to make
that decision.
"It's a reality that within our country there is a leaning
toward a patriarchal culture and many pilots work and fly within
the strict military order," Chief Executive Kim Soo-cheon told
reporters on Monday.
The airline has since September strengthened pilot training,
set up out-of-office gatherings and recommended all members of
the flight crew address each other with honorifics while
working, regardless of rank, Kim said.
Yamamura Akiyoshi, senior executive vice president in charge
of safety since December, added that Asiana was also seeking to
encourage staff to report problems without fearing possible
penalties.
Another factor highlighted in the December hearing was
pilots' reliance on the autopilot to maintain airspeed. One of
the pilots also said he was stressed about manually flying the
plane.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board investigation
into the crash of the Boeing 777 aircraft is still ongoing and
both Kim and Yamamura declined to give details about the probe.