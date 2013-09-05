SEOUL, Sept 5 Asiana Airlines
grounded a Boeing 777 plane in Bangkok two days ago
because of engine problems, a spokeswoman for the South Korean
carrier said on Thursday.
"The 777 jetliner bound for Incheon, South Korea, had
problems with an engine starter and went through maintenance
before leaving the next day," spokeswoman Lee Hyo-min said. She
gave no other details.
The plane was originally scheduled to leave an airport in
the Thai capital just before midnight on Tuesday. It took off
about 10 hours later, she said..
One of Asiana's Boeing 777 planes crash-landed at San
Francisco's airport in July, killing three and injuring more
than 180. The cause of the accident is being investigated by
U.S. and Korean aviation authorities.