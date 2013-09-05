SEOUL, Sept 5 Asiana Airlines grounded a Boeing 777 plane in Bangkok two days ago because of engine problems, a spokeswoman for the South Korean carrier said on Thursday.

"The 777 jetliner bound for Incheon, South Korea, had problems with an engine starter and went through maintenance before leaving the next day," spokeswoman Lee Hyo-min said. She gave no other details.

The plane was originally scheduled to leave an airport in the Thai capital just before midnight on Tuesday. It took off about 10 hours later, she said..

One of Asiana's Boeing 777 planes crash-landed at San Francisco's airport in July, killing three and injuring more than 180. The cause of the accident is being investigated by U.S. and Korean aviation authorities.