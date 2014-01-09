By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 9 The family of a teenage
girl who was struck and killed by emergency vehicles in the
aftermath of an Asiana Airlines plane crash filed a civil claim
against the city of San Francisco, alleging gross negligence.
Chinese teenager Ye Mengyuan, 16, was covered in
fire-fighting foam when the vehicle ran over her at the scene of
the July crash at San Francisco airport. State prosecutors did
not file criminal charges in connection with her death.
However, an attorney for the family filed a civil claim with
the city earlier this week seeking unspecified damages. If the
city does not resolve the claim within 45 days, Ye's family can
file a formal lawsuit in court.
A spokesman for the San Francisco City Attorney's office
declined to comment on Thursday. Gretchen Nelson, an attorney
for the family, said state law dictates that a claim be filed
within six months of the crash.
"She was the only child," Nelson said. "That is a
significant issue. In China there is a one child policy and this
was their one child."
Ye, who was on her way to summer camp in the United States,
had been sitting toward the rear of Flight 214 from Seoul and
survived the Boeing 777's crash-landing but died from blunt
force injuries, officials said in the days after her death.
The scene where Ye was killed was "dramatically chaotic"
with people rushing around and firefighters fearful the airliner
might explode, a state prosecutor said.
According to the family's claim, two San Francisco
firefighters saw Ye laying on the ground and alerted a
supervisor, but they were instructed to move on and failed to
mark her location.
About 15 minutes later, they ran her over, as did another
emergency vehicle.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)