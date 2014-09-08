Yoshihide Kiryu of Japan (front) looks at the scoreboard after his men's 100 metres heats during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

TOKYO Teenaged Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu is doubtful for this month's Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea after suffering a torn left hamstring, local media reported on Monday.

The 18-year-old, tipped to be the first from his country to run 100 metres in nine seconds, won the 200 metre race but injured himself in the process at a meet on Sunday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Tests on Monday revealed the extent of his injury and the Japan Association of Athletics Federations will meet soon to decide on his participation in the Incheon Games from Sept. 19.

