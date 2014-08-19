Iran's Sardar Azmoun listens to the national anthem before their international friendly soccer match against Angola in Hartberg May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

European based players Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Sardar Azmoun were noticeable absentees when Iran named a 20-man football squad for next month's Asian Games in South Korea.

The Sept.19-Oct.4 Games are not part of FIFA's official calendar so club sides are under no obligation to release players to take part.

Jahanbakhsh, who represented Iran at this year's World Cup, plays for Dutch side NEC whose season begun earlier this month, while 19-year-old striker Azmoun is currently in action for Russia outfit Rubin Kazan.

Iran can add three more players to their squad before the tournament gets underway.

Iran are the most successful football nation at the Asian Games having won the tournament four times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2002 when South Korea last hosted the multi sport event.

Portuguese Nelo Vingada, who previously assisted Iran coach Carlos Queiroz, will take charge of the side who finished fourth at the last Asian Games.

