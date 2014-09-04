KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's hopes of a swimming medal in the men's relay events at the upcoming Asian Games could be sunk by teachers at Colorado University.

If the team can't get the American college to allow student and 200 metre specialist Lim Ching Hwang time off to compete in Incheon, South Korea, they will pull the relay team from competing the men's 4x100 and 4x200m races.

"We have to get the permission from not only his university coach but also the head of academic studies,” Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia secretary Edwin Chong was quoted as saying by the local Star newspaper on Thursday.

"We are still negotiating. But if he can't go, we'll have to make changes."

Malaysia had planned to send five male swimmers and two females to the Sept. 19-Oct. 4 Games but Vernon Lee and Alwyn Tan are likely to drop out of that group if 18-year-old Lim is not allowed time away from his studies.

