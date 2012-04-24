MUMBAI, April 24 Asian Paints, India's largest paint maker, will increase capacity at its plant in the northern state of Haryana by 50,000 kilo litres per annum, the company said without giving a timeframe for the expansion.

The plant has a capacity of 150,000 kilo litres now.

The total investment in the plant, including the capacity increase, will be 6.4 billion rupees, it said.

Asian Paints, which has six manufacturing units, is also setting up a plant in Maharashtra, the statement said without giving further details. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)