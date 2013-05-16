KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG May 16 Macquarie Group Ltd -backed Asian Pay Television Trust (APTT) has priced its Singapore IPO at S$0.97 per unit, at the bottom of a narrowed marketing range, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, raising $1.14 billion.

APTT, which used the business trust structure for the deal, is betting on investor demand for high-yield securities to finance the purchase of Taiwan's third largest cable TV operator.

APTT had initially marketed the IPO in a S$0.92-S$1.00 per unit price range, but tightened it S$0.97-1.00 on Wednesday. The company set the base offer at 1.39 billion units, but including an overallotment, the IPO would raise $1.14 billion, one of the sources said.

JPMorgan and Macquarie are the joint global coordinators for the offer and joint bookrunners alongside CIMB and DBS. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)