BRIEF-Haoxiangni Jujube says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 0.7 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
June 30 Asian Plantations Ltd :
* Co remains in discussions with several parties which might or might not lead to a sale of its entire issued share capital
* No certainty as to outcome of these discussions or whether an offer will be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 7 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on April 26, for FY 2016