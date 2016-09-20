(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Dominic Elliott

HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Even when fees are rising, investment banking in Asia is tough. Fees from takeovers, loans, and bond and share sales are up 8 percent this year, after a poor start, estimates from Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting show. With fees above $13 billion, the 2016 total could beat the $17.7 billion record set in 2010. But fierce competition means this probably only translates into meaningful profits for a few foreign firms.

One reason is that most Chinese business goes to local banks, although big cross-border deals will typically require outside assistance too. The country now makes up more than half of the region's fees. For that reason, Chinese institutions account for six of the top ten banks by fees earned outside Japan.

Another problem is that regional players, like DBS in Singapore, are also keen to defend their turf. That makes Asia feel more like Europe, where competition is also intense, rather than the cosy, high-fee oligopoly that runs Wall Street.

The brutal economics are being felt. Most foreign banks have already effectively frozen recruitment this year, say bankers and headhunters. Some have gone further: Barclays exited Australia, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia, for example, while BNP Paribas outsourced its Asian equities trading platform to brokerage Instinet in a bid to save costs.

A few banks are likely to be profitable. One is Morgan Stanley, which had 12 percent of the Japanese fee pool through its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group . Goldman Sachs and UBS also look to have sufficient market share in the rest of the region.

Clinging on may be easier for the remaining U.S banks. Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch can use their more profitable home market to subsidise operations out East. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has been gaining momentum and has been given a mandate to grow in the region by Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam. But others, like Deutsche Bank , have slipped down the league tables. Competition from regional banks could force them to retrench further before long.

- Investment banking fees from the Asia-Pacific region fell 11.5 percent in the first half of the year to $8.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

- They accounted for just over a fifth of total global fees for advising on bond and share sales, loans, and mergers and acquisitions.

- The territories that saw the biggest falls included Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore. The bulk of the region's fees come from China, Japan, Australia and Hong Kong.

