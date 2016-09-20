(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Dominic Elliott
HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Even when fees
are rising, investment banking in Asia is tough. Fees from
takeovers, loans, and bond and share sales are up 8 percent this
year, after a poor start, estimates from Thomson Reuters and
Freeman Consulting show. With fees above $13 billion, the 2016
total could beat the $17.7 billion record set in 2010. But
fierce competition means this probably only translates into
meaningful profits for a few foreign firms.
One reason is that most Chinese business goes to local
banks, although big cross-border deals will typically require
outside assistance too. The country now makes up more than half
of the region's fees. For that reason, Chinese institutions
account for six of the top ten banks by fees earned outside
Japan.
Another problem is that regional players, like DBS
in Singapore, are also keen to defend their turf.
That makes Asia feel more like Europe, where competition is also
intense, rather than the cosy, high-fee oligopoly that runs Wall
Street.
The brutal economics are being felt. Most foreign banks have
already effectively frozen recruitment this year, say bankers
and headhunters. Some have gone further: Barclays
exited Australia, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia, for example,
while BNP Paribas outsourced its Asian equities
trading platform to brokerage Instinet in a bid to save costs.
A few banks are likely to be profitable. One is Morgan
Stanley, which had 12 percent of the Japanese fee pool
through its partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
. Goldman Sachs and UBS also
look to have sufficient market share in the rest of the region.
Clinging on may be easier for the remaining U.S banks.
Citigroup and Bank of America Merrill Lynch can
use their more profitable home market to subsidise operations
out East. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has been gaining
momentum and has been given a mandate to grow in the region by
Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam. But others, like Deutsche Bank
, have slipped down the league tables. Competition
from regional banks could force them to retrench further before
long.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Investment banking fees from the Asia-Pacific region fell
11.5 percent in the first half of the year to $8.2 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
- They accounted for just over a fifth of total global fees
for advising on bond and share sales, loans, and mergers and
acquisitions.
- The territories that saw the biggest falls included
Malaysia, India, Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore. The bulk of
the region's fees come from China, Japan, Australia and Hong
Kong.
