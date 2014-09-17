Sept 17 Business sentiment among Asia's top
companies fell sharply in the third quarter as last quarter's
positive signs from China and Singapore slipped on an uncertain
global economic outlook and rising costs, outweighing continued
optimism in India, a ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.
The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
fell to 66 in the third quarter of this year from 74 in
the second quarter, its steepest decline in three years. A
reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
AUSTRALIA: MARGINALLY WEAKER (INDEX AT 75 VS 79 IN Q2)
Business confidence among companies in Australia remained
positive in the third quarter even as half the participants
continued to worry about the global economy.
Of the 12 respondents, which included James Hardie
and Oil Search, six companies remained positive and the
rest remained neutral.
Employment levels and new orders have largely remained the
same in the third quarter. Three companies said their new orders
increased while two said they hired more people.
CHINA: WEAKER (INDEX AT 50 VS 67 IN Q2)
Sentiment in China declined sharply as all 11 companies
polled reported a neutral outlook and only three respondents
reported an increase in new orders and sales in the third
quarter.
Seven of the 11 participants said global economic
uncertainty was the top risk, a worry shared by almost 50
percent of 120 companies surveyed in the third quarter. A
handful of Chinese firms are concerned about rising costs.
China's factory output grew at the weakest pace in nearly
six years in August. This has led to a fear of a sharp slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy unless Beijing takes fresh
stimulus measures.
INDIA: STEADY SENTIMENT (INDEX AT 100 VS 100 IN Q2)
Indian companies were the most positive for the second
consecutive quarter with all 15 respondents reporting a positive
outlook and 14 of them reporting an increase in new orders and
sales.
Rising costs were a major concern for seven companies and
three expressed concerns for the global economy. Prime Minister
Modi's labour reforms continue to revive the job market with a
steady response of increases in employment levels from six
respondents.
JAPAN: UP SLIGHTLY (INDEX AT 59 VS 56 IN Q2)
Business sentiment in Japan strengthened marginally to 59 in
the third quarter with an almost equally divided opinion on the
global economic environment, rising costs and other risks.
Of the 17 respondents, which included Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
, Canon Inc, Seven & I Holdings and
Fast Retailing, 14 were neutral on the outlook and
three positive, similar to the previous survey.
New orders and sales and employment levels remained similar
to the last quarter.
SOUTH KOREA: STEADY (INDEX AT 50 VS 50 IN Q2)
Global economic worries continued to weigh on the business
sentiment of South Korean companies with the economy's index
maintaining the least positive reading of 50 for the second
consecutive quarter.
All 16 respondents said their outlook was neutral with the
majority concerned about the global economy while a handful were
worried about rising costs. While six respondents said new
orders and sales increased, only two reported higher employment.
Finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan has warned about the
possibility of the South Korean economy entering "an early stage
of deflation" after the Korean inflation rate remained below the
mid-point of the Bank of Korea's rate.
TAIWAN: SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER (INDEX AT 33 VS 67 IN Q2)
Third-quarter Taiwan business sentiment fell to 33, its
lowest since Q4 2012, depleting the gains of the previous
quarter. Two-thirds of the respondents remained neutral and the
rest responded negatively to the poll.
More than half the respondents were concerned about the
global economy with the rest quoting rising costs and exchange
rate volatility as the business risks. Employment levels are
holding steady in Taiwan for the moment but two respondents
reported a decrease in new orders and sales.
SOUTHEAST ASIA: MOSTLY STABLE (THAILAND AT 90 VS 91;
PHILIPPINES AT 83 VS 100; SINGAPORE AT 50 VS 67; MALAYSIA AT 67
VS 67)
Sentiment among Southeast Asian businesses was mostly
stable, although Thailand edged down and Singapore slipped to 50
from 67 as rising costs and worries about the global economy
continued to divide opinions in the region.
The business outlook in Thailand fell to 90 after reaching
91 last quarter. Three out of five companies saw an increase in
new orders and sales and employment levels remained the same for
the majority of the firms as companies deal with political
protests in the country.
The Philippines business sentiment fell to 83 from 100 last
quarter with eight of 12 respondents showing a positive outlook.
Five respondents reported higher employment levels and new
orders and sales continued to show positive levels with 11
companies reporting increases.
The sentiment index among companies in Singapore was
pessimistic at best with a reading of 50 compared to 67 the
previous quarter with all 13 respondents maintaining a neutral
stance. There was a minor increase in employment levels and new
orders and sales.
Indonesia business sentiment numbers were slightly skewed
for the quarter as no Indonesian companies participated in the
Q2 survey. In comparison to the Q1 reading of 50, Indonesia
posted a significant gain of 75. There has not been a major
movement in the employment levels and the new orders and sales
levels of the economy.
Notes:
** Companies sampled for the survey may change from one
quarter to the next.
(Compiled by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)