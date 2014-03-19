BRIEF-Orchid Pharma gets EIR from USFDA on successful inspection of Kancheepuram facility
* Says got EIR from USFDA on successful inspection of facility at Kancheepuram Source text - (http://bit.ly/2oH4Rbe) Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 19 Business sentiment among Asia's top companies edged up in the first quarter, as solid improvement in the Philippines and South Korea outweighed weakness in China, India and Australia amid persistent concerns over the global economy, a ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.
The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index snapped two consecutive quarterly declines and rose to 64 in the first quarter of this year from 62 in the fourth quarter of 2013. A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
Editing by Matt Driskill
Apr 18 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------