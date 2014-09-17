SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Business sentiment among
Asia's top companies fell sharply in the third quarter, weighed
down by worries about China's slowing economy, a possible end to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus policy and a decline in the
outlook for regional economic hubs like Singapore, a
ThomsonReuters/INSEAD survey showed.
The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
fell to 66 in the third quarter from 74 in the previous
quarter, its steepest decline in three years. A reading above 50
indicates an overall positive outlook.
Companies in India were the most positive with a maximum
score of 100 for the second consecutive quarter after
pro-business leader Narendra Modi was elected prime minister.
In contrast, Taiwanese businesses were the most negative,
with a score of 33.
(Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)