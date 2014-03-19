TOKYO, March 19 Asia's top companies were
slightly more upbeat in the first quarter of 2014 compared to
the fourth quarter of 2013, but concerns over the global economy
and rising costs continued to weigh on sentiment, the latest
ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Survey showed.
The ThomsonReuters/INSEAD Asia Business Sentiment Index
rose slightly to 64 in the first quarter compared to 62
in the fourth quarter of 2013.
A reading above 50 indicates an overall positive outlook.
AUTOS: NEUTRAL AND IMPROVED (INDEX AT 50 VS 33 IN Q4)
Sentiment among Asian automakers improved considerably
during the first quarter, with all 11 respondents saying they
were neutral on the outlook. In the last quarter, one-third of
the six respondents were negative. Most respondents cited global
economic uncertainty as the biggest business risk, although new
orders and sales increased at seven companies.
BUILDING: BULLISH NO MORE (INDEX AT 50 VS 100 IN Q4)
Builders, which were the most bullish last quarter, turned
neutral to match autos as the least optimistic sector. All four
companies polled said they were neutral, ending two consecutive
quarters of positive marks. Two cited global economic
uncertainty as the top risk. New orders and sales either stayed
the same or rose at the four companies polled.
FINANCIALS: MUCH THE SAME (INDEX AT 64 VS 63 IN Q4)
The reading among financial firms moved sideways, with 10
out of 14 respondents neutral and four positive - a similar
ratio to last quarter's survey. An overwhelming 12 firms saw
global economic uncertainty as the biggest risk, even as new
orders and sales rose at just over half of the companies.
Taiwan's Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd was among
the companies surveyed.
FOOD: MORE POSITIVE (INDEX AT 60 VS 50 IN Q4)
Food companies were more optimistic in the latest survey,
with the reading improving to 60 from 50. Six of the 10
respondents were neutral and three were positive, while one
turned in a rare negative outlook. Seven companies reported an
increase in new orders and sales. Japan's Asahi Group Holdings
and Kirin Holdings Co Ltd were among the
participants in the survey.
DRUGS: IMPROVES (INDEX AT 79 VS 75 IN Q4)
Sentiment at drugmakers stayed about the same after turning
more bullish in the previous survey. Four respondents were
positive, outnumbering the three others who were neutral. Rising
costs and global economic uncertainty were among the primary
concerns. Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd was
among those surveyed.
PROPERTY: UNCHANGED AT TOP END (INDEX STAYS AT 75)
Property developers' sentiment reading stayed at 75, with
two each responding neutral and positive readings. New orders
and sales increased at three of the four companies surveyed.
Ayala Land Inc of the Philippines was among those
surveyed.
RESOURCES: CONFIDENCE RETURNS (INDEX AT 62 VS 50 IN Q4)
With eight of 21 respondents positive and 10 neutral, the
index improved to 62 from 50. Companies' primary concerns were
varied, but global economic uncertainty was the most common risk
cited. Two said employment levels had fallen, while new orders
and sales either stayed the same or rose at all 21 companies.
RETAIL: BIG IMPROVEMENT (INDEX AT 75 VS 58 IN Q4)
Half of the eight respondents were neutral and the other
half positive, taking the reading up 17 points in the latest
quarter. Four of the eight cited rising costs as their biggest
risk, while sales rose at just over half of the companies
polled. Japan's Fast Retailing Co Ltd was among those
surveyed.
SHIPPING: STEADY (INDEX STAYS AT 67)
Shipping companies' sentiment was neutral to positive,
resulting in an unchanged reading of 67. Global economic
uncertainty was the sector's main source of concern.
International Container Terminal Services Inc of the
Philippines was among the companies surveyed.
TECH: MORE OF THE SAME (INDEX AT 65 VS 64 IN Q4)
Most technology companies surveyed were neutral, and the
rest - 30 percent - were optimistic, keeping the sentiment index
little changed at 65. More than half of the 20 companies
surveyed said new orders and sales increased and six reported
higher employment levels. Global economic uncertainty was cited
as a top risk by about half the respondents. Japan's Canon Inc
and Toshiba Corp were among the participants
in the survey.
Notes:
** Companies sampled for the survey may change from one
quarter to the next.
