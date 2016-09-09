* Global issuers start marketing bond deals in Asian hours
By Daniel Stanton
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (IFR) - More international issuers have
begun marketing US dollar bonds in Asian hours, thanks to a
combination of flush liquidity and compliance concerns.
This week, Prudential, AXA Insurance and Toronto-Dominion
Bank marketed Tier 2 notes, Societe Generale offered Additional
Tier 1 securities and RBS Bank marketed senior notes in the
Asian trading session, rather than waiting for markets in Europe
or the US to open.
Issuers like Prudential, which has a large business in Asia
and strong brand recognition there, have long targeted
high-yield-loving Asian private banks with hybrid offerings, but
the region is becoming the first port of call for many other
global issuers.
Even Nissan Motor Acceptance Corp, which has historically
marketed and priced its US dollar bonds in the US session, gave
guidance in Asian hours last week. Its $1.5 billion
three-tranche deal can hardly be said to have offered a high
yield, paying just 1.9 percent on its longest tranche of five
years.
These deals are the most recent examples of changing market
practice.
"In the past, we would have soft-sounded before books
formally opened," said one debt capital markets banker.
Arrangers often sought orders from big investors such as
Asian sovereign wealth funds without formally announcing a deal
until Europe or the US began trading, but it also led some
market participants to complain that information was not being
shared equally.
"Regulations have tightened," said one Asian syndicate head.
"If you want to test investor interest, you need to do it
formally."
The European Union's Market Abuse Regulation, which came
into effect on July 3, is intended to ensure that investors do
not misuse sensitive information that could affect the prices of
existing securities. It has expanded previous rules to cover
issuers with securities listed in multilateral trading
facilities in Luxembourg or Ireland, for example. The previous
rules covered only issuers with securities listed on
EU-regulated markets, although some MTFs applied the rules
voluntarily.
Affected issuers need to be more transparent about their
intentions to sell securities, while investors need to show that
they are not benefiting from inside information, which will make
it difficult to discuss a potential bond issue before it is
announced to the whole market.
Issuers covered by the MAR will need to record the identity
of all of the investors they sounded for a deal and the
information that was disclosed, and will need to keep the
records for five years.
Law firm Shearman & Sterling warned in a note that issuers
who did not follow this practice would need to be confident that
wall-crossing could not be regarded as market abuse, and that
the investors they approached could maintain confidentiality.
Overnight risk
Apart from the need to avoid breaching compliance rules, the
Asian investor base is attractive in its own right.
"Liquidity has increased significantly in this region, and
issuers want to take advantage of that," said the syndicate
head.
"It started with the Australian banks, who were able to
build multi-billion dollar books before the US opened."
Australia's Big Four banks traditionally waited for the US
to open before beginning formal bookbuilding for their Yankee
senior offerings, but have recently started giving guidance in
Asian hours.
Now US and European issuers are following suit, looking to
attract Asian orders at tight spreads despite the logistical
difficulties involved.
"US and European investors used to say they don't like
taking what they call 'overnight risk', because they're in bed
when books open," said the DCM banker. "But by the time they go
to the US, they are in a much stronger position, and that
overrides their concerns. There is so much demand for paper
here, and at ridiculous levels."
Chinese banks and Japanese institutions have been increasing
their holdings of US dollar bonds to counter shrinking yields at
home and weak domestic currencies, while Asian private bank
clients have been keen buyers of high-yielding securities.
That strong Asian demand for US dollar bonds has also meant
that the region's issues now sell fewer offerings under the 144A
format to US investors. Just 36 percent of US dollar bond
offerings from Asian issuers this year were marketed under 144A
this year, down from 76 percent in 2009, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Reporting by Daniel Stanton