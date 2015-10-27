BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Asia
Pacific region, the most disaster-prone part of the world,
suffered 1,625 disasters in the decade through 2014, and needs
to spend more on adapting to climate change and preparing for
more extreme weather, the United Nations said on Tuesday.
The region's disasters - 40 percent of the global total -
claimed half a million lives over the decade, affected 1.4
billion people and caused $523 billion in economic damage, the
2015 U.N. Asia-Pacific Disaster Report said.
The world body urged the region's governments to invest more
in adapting to climate change and preparing for disasters as the
risks the region faces are worsened by its rapid economic growth
and mushrooming population.
"Building resilience is not a choice or luxury for us, but a
compulsion," Shamshad Akhtar, head of the U.N. regional
development arm for Asia Pacific, said at the launch of the
report in Bangkok.
"Investing in disaster risk reduction is of course proven
effective. It's a critical area, but at the same time it's
neglected."
Some 772 million poor people in the region are particularly
vulnerable to disasters and tend to live in low-value,
hazard-prone areas such as urban slums, steep slopes, flood
plains and riverbanks, the report said.
They lack the resources to take preventive measures and do
not having savings to draw upon when disaster strikes, it said.
International aid for disasters was $28 billion from 2004 to
2013, but most of this was for emergency response and
rehabilitation, rather than prevention, it said.
In the Pacific Island nation of Fiji, the government began
allocating funds for disaster risk reduction in 2013, "shifting
from a culture of reaction to a culture of prevention", said
Inia Batikoto Seruiratu, Fijian national disaster management
minister.
Home to about 887,000 people, Fiji is improving roads,
bridges and jetties, as well as lifelines such as water and
electricity infrastructure, Seruiratu said at the U.N.
conference centre in Bangkok.
MAKING HOMES STRONGER
With most people living in rural areas, Fiji is also
focusing on programmes to ensure economic well-being, increasing
its budget to help rural communities repair or rebuild homes
with better quality materials that can withstand cyclones, he
said.
"If you look at the figures from previous disasters, a lot
of money is spent on housing rehabilitation because most people
lose their houses," Seruiratu said.
"It's about cost and benefit: Increase the allocation on
housing, rather than spending more money when the disaster
comes."
Akhtar said regional cooperation was crucial as many
disasters strike across borders, including floods, cyclones,
droughts, and most recently the 7.5-magnitude earthquake on
Monday that killed hundreds in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
"It is a grave concern that disasters are becoming more
frequent, much larger and more intense," she said.
"Increasing threats from transboundary risks across the
region demand ... cross-border sharing of information and
regional cooperation."
She said multi-hazard early warning systems help save lives,
adding that early warning systems must include fast and reliable
dissemination of warnings, community awareness on how to
respond, and long-term financial sustainability to support
developing these mechanisms.
"Since the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004, our early warning
system strengthened, but gaps remain in the last mile," Akhtar
said.
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Tim Pearce. Please credit
the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)