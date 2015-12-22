HONG KONG, Dec 22 Activity in Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets (ECM) rose sharply in 2015 as record follow-on deals from companies including Chinese brokerages more than made up for a decline in initial public offerings, Thomson Reuters data showed. Proceeds from equity deals in the region's stock exchanges rose 20.1 percent to $250.6 billion, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday. Follow-on offerings, or the sale of new and existing shares in listed companies, soared 36 percent to an all-time high of $186.1 billion, buoyed by deals including a $5 billion share sale from broker Huatai Securities Co Ltd, a $4.2 billion issue from Haitong Securities Co Ltd and a $4.1 billion sale from GF Securities Co Ltd. IPOs fell 9.9 percent to $64.5 billion. Goldman Sachs Group Inc led ECM underwriting rankings in 2015, followed by UBS AG and Morgan Stanley, while a ranking of fees earned on equity deals put Chinese investment bank CITIC Securities Co Ltd on top. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in 2015 and the estimated fees earned on the deals. Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank (in $ mln) from 2014 2015 2014 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goldman Sachs 21,713 44.9 pct 1 1 UBS 20,965 58.7 pct 2 3 Morgan Stanley 15,344 3.2 pct 3 2 CITIC 12,350 81.5 pct 4 8 Macquarie 9,814 42.1 pct 5 7 JPMorgan 9,052 57.2 pct 6 11 Citigroup 7,673 -4.9 pct 7 5 BofA Merrill Lynch 7,504 -0.1 pct 8 6 Credit Suisse 7,168 17.6 pct 9 10 Deutsche Bank 6,465 -22.5 pct 10 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 250,605 20.1 pct Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank 2015 fees Change (in $ mln) from 2014 --------------------------------------------------------------- CITIC 292.1 28.1 pct UBS 257.3 -10.6 pct Goldman Sachs 230.1 -16.1 pct Morgan Stanley 208.8 -23.0 pct Guotai Junan Securities 200.3 38.4 pct China Securities 176.7 28.3 pct China Merchants Securities 162.8 17.3 pct JP Morgan 157.8 -18.9 pct Haitong Securities 156.4 21.7 pct Deutsche Bank 155.4 -11.6 pct ---------------------------------------------------------------- INDUSTRY TOTAL 5,741.7 3.6 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)