HONG KONG, Dec 22 Activity in Asia ex-Japan
equity capital markets (ECM) rose sharply in 2015 as record
follow-on deals from companies including Chinese brokerages more
than made up for a decline in initial public offerings, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
Proceeds from equity deals in the region's stock exchanges
rose 20.1 percent to $250.6 billion, according to preliminary
data released on Tuesday. Follow-on offerings, or the sale of
new and existing shares in listed companies, soared 36 percent
to an all-time high of $186.1 billion, buoyed by deals including
a $5 billion share sale from broker Huatai Securities Co Ltd, a
$4.2 billion issue from Haitong Securities Co Ltd and a $4.1
billion sale from GF Securities Co Ltd.
IPOs fell 9.9 percent to $64.5 billion.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc led ECM underwriting rankings in
2015, followed by UBS AG and Morgan Stanley, while a ranking of
fees earned on equity deals put Chinese investment bank CITIC
Securities Co Ltd on top.
Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
2015 and the estimated fees earned on the deals.
Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank
(in $ mln) from 2014 2015 2014
---------------------------------------------------------------
Goldman Sachs 21,713 44.9 pct 1 1
UBS 20,965 58.7 pct 2 3
Morgan Stanley 15,344 3.2 pct 3 2
CITIC 12,350 81.5 pct 4 8
Macquarie 9,814 42.1 pct 5 7
JPMorgan 9,052 57.2 pct 6 11
Citigroup 7,673 -4.9 pct 7 5
BofA Merrill Lynch 7,504 -0.1 pct 8 6
Credit Suisse 7,168 17.6 pct 9 10
Deutsche Bank 6,465 -22.5 pct 10 4
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL 250,605 20.1 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bank 2015 fees Change
(in $ mln) from 2014
---------------------------------------------------------------
CITIC 292.1 28.1 pct
UBS 257.3 -10.6 pct
Goldman Sachs 230.1 -16.1 pct
Morgan Stanley 208.8 -23.0 pct
Guotai Junan Securities 200.3 38.4 pct
China Securities 176.7 28.3 pct
China Merchants Securities 162.8 17.3 pct
JP Morgan 157.8 -18.9 pct
Haitong Securities 156.4 21.7 pct
Deutsche Bank 155.4 -11.6 pct
----------------------------------------------------------------
INDUSTRY TOTAL 5,741.7 3.6 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)