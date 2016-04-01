HONG KONG, April 1 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges plunged by 57 percent in the first quarter as volatility in global markets took activity to the lowest level since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region tumbled to about $24.7 billion in the first quarter versus $57.9 billion in first-quarter 2015, according to preliminary data through March 28. Follow-on offerings, or the sale of new and existing shares in listed companies, dropped 60 percent to $18.6 billion, while initial public offerings (IPOs) were down 48 percent to $6.2 billion. Chinese brokers took the top three spots in equity underwriting and seven of the top 10 rankings in the region, as most of the activity in the quarter was concentrated in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges that are dominated by mainland firms. Huatai Securities led underwriting in the region, while Haitong Securities was the top firm in a ranking of fees earned on equity deals. Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in the first quarter of 2015 and the estimated fees earned on the deals. Bank Deal Volume Change from Rank Rank (in mln) Q1 2015 2016 2015 Huatai Securities 1,411 67.9 pct 1 18 Guotai Junan Secs 1,358 12.2 pct 2 14 CITIC 1,235 -43.8 pct 3 4 NH Investment & Secs 1,004 -22.8 pct 4 12 Haitong Securities 1,001 143.7 pct 5 36 Great Wall Securities 978 1,807 pct 6 85 Deutsche Bank 967 -39.4 pct 7 8 Southwest Securities 962 21.0 pct 8 19 Bank of China 872 94.6 pct 9 33 Citigroup 861 -45.0 pct 10 9 INDUSTRY TOTAL 24,747 -57.3 pct Source: Thomson Reuters Bank Q1 2016 Change from fees (in Q1 2015 mln) Haitong Securities 70.7 214.0 pct CITIC 57.4 -16.5 pct Guotai Junan Securities 48.7 95.8 pct GF Securities 48.5 60.1 pct Huatai Securities 41.1 68.8 pct CICC 27.3 19.3 pct Morgan Stanley 25.9 -20.0 pct China Merchants Securities 24.5 212.4 pct Citigroup 21.3 -4.5 pct China Securities 21.2 -46.8 pct INDUSTRY TOTAL 901.7 -28.4 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Eric Meijer)