HONG KONG, April 1 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan
stock exchanges plunged by 57 percent in the first quarter as
volatility in global markets took activity to the lowest level
since 2009, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region
tumbled to about $24.7 billion in the first quarter versus
$57.9 billion in first-quarter 2015, according to preliminary
data through March 28.
Follow-on offerings, or the sale of new and existing shares
in listed companies, dropped 60 percent to $18.6 billion, while
initial public offerings (IPOs) were down 48 percent to $6.2
billion.
Chinese brokers took the top three spots in equity
underwriting and seven of the top 10 rankings in the region, as
most of the activity in the quarter was concentrated in Hong
Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges that are dominated by
mainland firms.
Huatai Securities led underwriting in the
region, while Haitong Securities was the top firm in
a ranking of fees earned on equity deals.
Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first quarter of 2015 and the estimated fees earned on the
deals.
Bank Deal Volume Change from Rank Rank
(in mln) Q1 2015 2016 2015
Huatai Securities 1,411 67.9 pct 1 18
Guotai Junan Secs 1,358 12.2 pct 2 14
CITIC 1,235 -43.8 pct 3 4
NH Investment & Secs 1,004 -22.8 pct 4 12
Haitong Securities 1,001 143.7 pct 5 36
Great Wall Securities 978 1,807 pct 6 85
Deutsche Bank 967 -39.4 pct 7 8
Southwest Securities 962 21.0 pct 8 19
Bank of China 872 94.6 pct 9 33
Citigroup 861 -45.0 pct 10 9
INDUSTRY TOTAL 24,747 -57.3 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters
Bank Q1 2016 Change from
fees (in Q1 2015
mln)
Haitong Securities 70.7 214.0 pct
CITIC 57.4 -16.5 pct
Guotai Junan Securities 48.7 95.8 pct
GF Securities 48.5 60.1 pct
Huatai Securities 41.1 68.8 pct
CICC 27.3 19.3 pct
Morgan Stanley 25.9 -20.0 pct
China Merchants Securities 24.5 212.4 pct
Citigroup 21.3 -4.5 pct
China Securities 21.2 -46.8 pct
INDUSTRY TOTAL 901.7 -28.4 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Eric Meijer)